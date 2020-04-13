Akroma (AKA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 20% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $4,998.12 and approximately $8.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.02288300 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00076212 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AKAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.