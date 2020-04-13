Egretia Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.81 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Egretia token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, OKEx and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Egretia has traded down 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.87 or 0.02770333 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00216381 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00050057 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000710 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official message board is blog.egretia.io . The official website for Egretia is egretia.io . The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Egretia

Egretia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Bilaxy, CoinEx and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

