Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages expect Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) to post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. Pyxis Tankers posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.08. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pyxis Tankers stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) by 134.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Pyxis Tankers worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

