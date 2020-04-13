Brokerages Anticipate Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:CQP) to report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.55. Cheniere Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. US Capital Advisors raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CQP opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

