AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,576 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 132,409 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.32 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The company has a market cap of $106.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

