Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fluidigm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Fluidigm reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fluidigm will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fluidigm.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FLDM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fluidigm from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fluidigm presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

FLDM stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.09. Fluidigm has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other Fluidigm news, Director Samuel D. Colella purchased 10,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 151,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,571.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicolas Barthelemy purchased 80,000 shares of Fluidigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 102,257 shares of company stock valued at $316,315. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluidigm by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

