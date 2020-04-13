National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on National Vision from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.84. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $28.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,608,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 606,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,652,000 after purchasing an additional 289,269 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,688,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,675,000.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.