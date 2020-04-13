Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on QRVO. Benchmark upped their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Get Qorvo alerts:

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $83.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.