Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.47% from the company’s current price.

CASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of CASH opened at $19.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $40.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $707.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.62.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Meta Financial Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

