Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.80 price objective on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.02.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.52.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 105,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $5,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 669.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

