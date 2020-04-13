Raymond James Lowers Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $152.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from $183.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $125.12 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day moving average of $135.85. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,250.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

