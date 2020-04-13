Raymond James Trims Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Target Price to $108.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $133.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.85% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.22 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,259,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,270,000 after buying an additional 439,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 7.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

