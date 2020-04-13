Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $396.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 33,245 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bancorp by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,162,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after purchasing an additional 14,142 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bancorp by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 110,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

