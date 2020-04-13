Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VNOM. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $8.05 on Monday. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.23 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 67,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

