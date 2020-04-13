Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $61.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SATS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Echostar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of Echostar stock opened at $32.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. Echostar has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.50 million. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Echostar will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Echostar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Echostar by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,467,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 180,463 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Echostar in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Echostar by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Echostar by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

About Echostar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

