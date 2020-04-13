Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-0.79 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.77-0.79 EPS.

NYSE:SRC opened at $30.63 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $54.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.57.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.