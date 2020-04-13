Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Price Target to $40.00

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Skechers USA from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $26.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,530,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $325,252,000 after purchasing an additional 193,858 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skechers USA by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,619,000 after buying an additional 461,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,451,000 after buying an additional 1,145,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,373 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,601,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

