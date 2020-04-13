Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Shares of TDOC opened at $146.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.07. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Teladoc Health by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Teladoc Health by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

