Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) had its target price increased by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $20.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. The business had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the fourth quarter valued at $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

