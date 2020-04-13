B. Riley Lowers Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Price Target to $2.50

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $4.00 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 228.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SND. ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

NASDAQ:SND opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.09. Smart Sand has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.22.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Smart Sand in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Sand by 1,056.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 64,032 shares during the last quarter. 32.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

