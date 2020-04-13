Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts IBM (NYSE:IBM) Price Target to $125.00

IBM (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.88% from the company’s previous close.

IBM has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IBM from $164.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of IBM in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. IBM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

IBM stock opened at $121.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. IBM has a twelve month low of $90.56 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.87 earnings per share. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IBM by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IBM in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

