Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $53.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMTC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Semtech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Semtech stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.67. Semtech has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $56.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $47.48.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.16%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carmelo J. Santoro sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $133,457.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,330 shares in the company, valued at $943,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark C. Costello sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $56,085.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at $508,461.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,685 shares of company stock worth $1,207,809. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

