HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

HP (NYSE:HPQ) had its price target cut by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.81.

HP stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. HP has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.33.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in HP by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

