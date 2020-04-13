Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) had its target price boosted by research analysts at B. Riley from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.01% from the stock’s previous close.

ROG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of ROG stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day moving average of $123.48. Rogers has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $206.43.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,795,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $22,392,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 71,128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,622,000 after acquiring an additional 65,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 278.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 37,199 shares in the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

