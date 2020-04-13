Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Raised to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

HMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

NYSE:HMC opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.61 billion. Research analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.