Raymond James Cuts NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NREF. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NREF stock opened at $10.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.64. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $19.50.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero acquired 13,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $256,230.00. Also, insider Matthew Goetz acquired 2,484 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $47,717.64. Insiders purchased a total of 274,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,012 over the last three months.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

