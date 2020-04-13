Sidoti Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Neutral

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE BKH opened at $70.66 on Monday. Black Hills has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $87.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Black Hills news, Director Tony A. Jensen purchased 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,236.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $505,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 124,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,038,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

