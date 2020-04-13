Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.88.

Get Tabula Rasa HealthCare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $53.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $69.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total value of $417,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,267 shares in the company, valued at $39,343,135.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $127,391.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,097.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,415 shares of company stock valued at $2,200,941. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,792,000 after acquiring an additional 227,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 11,241 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $180,000.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.