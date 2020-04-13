Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PINC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Premier in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $32.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.84. Premier has a 12 month low of $27.11 and a 12 month high of $40.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.12 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 64.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Premier by 22.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Premier by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 875,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 22.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Premier by 36.6% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

