Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at Raymond James

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey G. Dishner bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.60 per share, with a total value of $465,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 361,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,404.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht bought 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $2,469,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,649,378.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $9,909,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.