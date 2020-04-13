Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 87.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Tristate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TSC opened at $10.67 on Monday. Tristate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.73 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tristate Capital news, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $42,200.00. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 3,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $56,026.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 257,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,579.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,764 shares of company stock worth $490,056 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSC. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Tristate Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Tristate Capital by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Tristate Capital by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

