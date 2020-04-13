WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $26.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $42.33.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. Also, Director Kerry M. Stemler bought 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $26,622.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,850.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,657 shares of company stock valued at $147,980 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WesBanco by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. 59.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

