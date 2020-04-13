Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.93.

Shares of AAPL opened at $267.99 on Monday. Apple has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.70 and its 200-day moving average is $272.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock worth $21,207,018 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

