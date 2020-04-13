Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target Cut to $16.50 by Analysts at B. Riley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $16.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 17.57%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 205,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,807,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $57,120,000 after acquiring an additional 407,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $37,550,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.