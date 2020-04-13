Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $260.00 at Deutsche Bank

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $272.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $397.00 to $321.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $294.90.

Shares of CP opened at $225.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.31. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $275.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6292 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,396,058,000 after acquiring an additional 95,049 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,868,000 after acquiring an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,046,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $777,805,000 after acquiring an additional 100,807 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,169,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,188,000 after purchasing an additional 209,348 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

