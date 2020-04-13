BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal Inc (NYSE:BSE) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock New York Insured Municipal stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. BlackRock New York Insured Municipal has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.53.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

