Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Catchmark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 29,025 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 4,165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 491,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTT opened at $7.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.34. Catchmark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $12.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Catchmark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

