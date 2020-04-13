Brokerages Expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ExlService’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. ExlService posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ExlService will report full year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ExlService.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.11 million. ExlService had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXLS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ExlService from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $67.59. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 1,993 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $144,512.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,469,718.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 5,006 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $371,094.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,173.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,688. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ExlService by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

