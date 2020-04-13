Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 49.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,709,000 after purchasing an additional 334,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,477,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,516,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,493,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 754,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,712,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NUS. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

NYSE NUS opened at $22.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $64.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $583.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

