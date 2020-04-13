Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Rating Lowered to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GWRE. ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.93. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $71.64 and a 52-week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -333.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $1,526,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $178,634.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,448 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,796. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after buying an additional 1,777,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,292,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,722,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,804,000 after purchasing an additional 411,558 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,777,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 891,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,848,000 after purchasing an additional 218,676 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

