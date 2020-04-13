Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Lowered to Underperform at Scotiabank

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.75 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

NYSE NBR opened at $0.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 3.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93. Nabors Industries has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.32 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. Nabors Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 21.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 252,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 633,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

