Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE SLB opened at $16.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.07. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peuch Olivier Le purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $137,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,937.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $207,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.