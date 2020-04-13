Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) updated its second quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32.
Shares of GBDC opened at $12.39 on Monday. Golub Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on GBDC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.
In related news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
