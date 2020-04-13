Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Get Twilio alerts:

NYSE TWLO opened at $95.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 15,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.27, for a total transaction of $1,958,811.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,457 shares of company stock worth $14,750,666. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 49,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 305,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,294,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.