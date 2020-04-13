easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given “Buy” Rating at HSBC

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat die Einstufung fur Easyjet nach zwei Massnahmen zur Refinanzierung auf Buy” mit einem Kursziel von 700 Pence belassen. Mit diesen Schritten durfte der Billigflieger fur das laufende Geschaftsjahr eine positive Brutto-Cash-Position ausweisen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Hinzu kamen die Werte des Bestands an Flugzeugen./bek/tih

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 21:54 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

Get easyJet alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EJTTF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.81.

EJTTF opened at $8.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. easyJet has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.73.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.