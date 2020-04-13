Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Comerica (NYSE:CMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.23% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $34.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,728,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,063,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,133,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,022,000 after buying an additional 750,836 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Comerica by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 564,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,489,000 after buying an additional 327,894 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Comerica by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 872,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,570,000 after buying an additional 299,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.