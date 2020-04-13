Bank of America Lowers CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Underperform

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.58.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 120.3% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 333.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

