Bank of America Lowers Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Underperform

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.60. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $92.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.83.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,389,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,448,000 after acquiring an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,287,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,855,000 after acquiring an additional 668,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Analyst Recommendations for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

