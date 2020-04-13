Discover Financial Services’ (DFS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.41.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.47.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.95 per share, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

