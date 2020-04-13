Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $27.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEVI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $9.09 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 18,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $380,992.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at $337,077.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $77,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 574,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,272. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.